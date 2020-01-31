Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.04 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.30-8.10 EPS.

OSK traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $87.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.46.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,000,166.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

