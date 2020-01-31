Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.30-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.04 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.30-8.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.46.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,905. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,119,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.