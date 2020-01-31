Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 40.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

