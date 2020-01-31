Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.25. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 85,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.75 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

