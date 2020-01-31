Orion Energy Systems, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,403. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $288,838.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

