Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.89

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.94. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 2,002 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Origin Agritech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Agritech stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.81% of Origin Agritech worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

