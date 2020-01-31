Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Trading 13.6% Higher

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 143,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 78,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55.

Orestone Mining Company Profile (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

