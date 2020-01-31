O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.07.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $419.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $340.00 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,602. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

