Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Orange by 42.2% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 490,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 43,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Orange by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Orange SA has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

ORAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

