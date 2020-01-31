Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Orange by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Orange by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orange by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ORAN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,847. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. Orange SA has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $16.80.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

