Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Open Text stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. 79,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,864. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 131.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

