Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Open Text stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.