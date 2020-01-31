Open Platform (OPEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,316.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Open Platform has a market cap of $688,422.00 and approximately $5,316.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

