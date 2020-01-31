ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.87. 3,381,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,151. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 204,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 197,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

