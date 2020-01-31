OneLedger (OLT) Price Up 8.6% This Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. OneLedger has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $390,995.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Hotbit, BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.84 or 0.05788028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025232 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00128734 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,888,574 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, UEX, LATOKEN, BitForex, CoinEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

