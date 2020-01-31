Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Update

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.