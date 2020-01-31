Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.55

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 1807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $649.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.63.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 547.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,023,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,038,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omeros by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Omeros by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 740,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

