Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.86. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $9.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $203.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.61. 374,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,238. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

