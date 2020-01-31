Odyssey Price Hits $0.0005 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $454,308.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Bittrex and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.36 or 0.02882160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,626,501 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Bit-Z, LBank, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinTiger, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

