Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 303,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,488. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $210.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.23. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.