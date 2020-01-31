Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of OMP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 859,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,650. The company has a market cap of $551.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,228,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

