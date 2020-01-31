NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $139,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,555,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

NVDA stock traded down $8.85 on Friday, reaching $236.96. 5,887,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,302. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $259.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.