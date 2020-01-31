NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 322.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 582.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. 48,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,982. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.56. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

