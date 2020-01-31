Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 905,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.29. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.37. Novocure has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,463,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,669 shares of company stock worth $58,404,584 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

