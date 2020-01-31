Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 89 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 89 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOVN. Barclays set a CHF 85 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America set a CHF 104 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 95.75.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

