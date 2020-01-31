NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,236,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 10,818,125 shares.The stock last traded at $28.30 and had previously closed at $27.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $12.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

