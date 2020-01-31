Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 2,127.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Williams Capital raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.