Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.70, 626 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.