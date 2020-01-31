Northgate (LON:NTG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Northgate (LON:NTG) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Northgate in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 418.33 ($5.50).

Get Northgate alerts:

LON NTG opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.53) on Monday. Northgate has a one year low of GBX 269 ($3.54) and a one year high of GBX 415 ($5.46). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 301.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 323.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.