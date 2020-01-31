Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 22.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $794.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,155.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.