Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock worth $5,911,613. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $101.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.