North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,525 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.05% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ PPSI remained flat at $$2.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.