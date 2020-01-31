North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,964 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,183. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

