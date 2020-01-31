North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 967 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after acquiring an additional 271,189 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,043,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 212,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,204. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

