North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,811,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,018,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

