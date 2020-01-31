North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $781,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $42.86. 282,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

