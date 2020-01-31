North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 447 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $170.50.

