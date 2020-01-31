Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $215.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NSC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of NSC traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.97. 121,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $166.33 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after buying an additional 342,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after buying an additional 306,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

