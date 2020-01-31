Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 42,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,746. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $166.33 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.29.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.