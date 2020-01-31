Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NAT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.81.

NYSE NAT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

