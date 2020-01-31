Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NMR. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomura from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE:NMR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 116,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.43. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

