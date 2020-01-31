Nomura Cuts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $28.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price cut by Nomura from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.87.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. 6,329,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

