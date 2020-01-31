Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 67,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.25.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.85.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

