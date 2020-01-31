Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Holdings Lifted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 145.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,440 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Noble worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Noble in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 40.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 40.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 170.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

NE stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Noble Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

