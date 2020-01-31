NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NiSource has a payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 3,012,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,588. NiSource has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

