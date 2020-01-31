Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Man Group plc raised its holdings in US Foods by 653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1,620.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,413 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in US Foods by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,102 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $50,628,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in US Foods by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,617,000 after purchasing an additional 854,275 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

US Foods stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

