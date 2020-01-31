Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FibroGen by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FibroGen by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $195,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,089.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $159,645.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,632,226 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.01. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

