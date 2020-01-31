Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,450,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,139,000 after purchasing an additional 547,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 145,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $287.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

