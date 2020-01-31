Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1,967.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOX. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

