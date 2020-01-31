Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after buying an additional 74,062 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $2,546,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 123.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 58.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.13. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

